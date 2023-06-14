Stunning snaps in photo club’s exhibition in Fairgreen SC

By Elizabeth Lee

WONDERFULLY shot and interesting images by members of Carlow Photographic Society were on display in Fairgreen Shopping Centre for the first time, giving people the opportunity to view the snaps and chat to the members themselves.

“Our images got a great amount of attention in the shopping centre. It’s perfect for the exhibition because there’s light, space and people. We were so busy chatting to members of the public about the images,” said Gilbert Smyth, chairperson of the society.

The exhibition, which ran for over a week until 11 June, was called Exposure 20, to celebrate the fact the club was established two decades ago this September.

The theme for this year’s exhibition was ‘Iconic Carlow’, but members also had the option of submitting their own favourite subjects, with the result that there is a diverse range of subject matter for the public to see – portraiture, landscapes and abstract images all feature. Members who have been accepted or associated with the Irish Photographic Federation were also acknowledged on the display boards.

Prints were for sale at €30 a pop, €5 of which will be donated to St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen in Carlow.

The society would like to thank Fairgreen Shopping Centre manager John Brophy for allowing them to exhibit there.

“We’re very grateful to them for facilitating us, it’s worked out brilliantly,” said Gilbert.

***More photos in this week’s paper