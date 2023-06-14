Two men charged with Cork murder

Olivia Kelleher

Two men have appeared before Cork District Court charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man who died in hospital in January from injuries he sustained during an incident in December.

Ricardo Hoey (20), of Ardcarrig in Carrigaline, Co Cork, and Jordan Deasy (19), of Ravensdale, Heron’s Road, Carrigaline, Co Cork, were previously charged with assault causing harm to Matt O’Neill.

However, both men saw their cases upgraded on Wednesday, being charged instead with the murder of Mr O’Neill at Glenwood Grove, Carrigaline on December 28th, 2022.

Mr O’Neill, from Glenwood, Carrigaline, died at Cork University Hospital on January 8th.

Detective Garda Declan Healy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, adding both men made no reply when the charges were put to them under caution.

Sergeant Pat Lyons told Judge Olann Kelleher that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment at the Central Criminal Court in both cases.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer, representing Mr Hoey, indicated his client would be pleading not guilty, as did Eddie Burke, solicitor for Mr Deasy.

Judge Kelleher remanded both men in custody as bail cannot be granted by the District Court in a murder case. Both men will appear before Cork District Court again on June 21st via videolink.