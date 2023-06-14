Woman dies after she was hit by train in Sligo

Michael Bolton

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at scene of an incident which occurred on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisadare, Co. Sligo this afternoon at approximately 4p.m.

One female pedestrian aged in her 40s, was fatally injured, and her body remains at the scene.

A second female, aged in her 20s, has been removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

The Coroner has been notified. Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene.

Rail service has been disrupted. The train involved cannot be moved until permission has been granted by gardaí

A hundred people initially stuck on board have now disembarked for a bus service, officials said.