Bryan and Tony honoured at Australian embassy

By Suzanne Pender

THE successful exploits of Transplant Team Ireland at the World Transplant Games in Perth were honoured by Australian Ambassador to Ireland Gary Gray recently at the Australian Embassy in Dublin.

Among the members of Transplant Team Ireland at the reception were Bryan Duignan, a kidney transplant recipient from Palatine, and Tony Gartland from Hacketstown, who won a bronze medal in the 5kms race walk event at the World Transplant Games in Perth in April. Tony was the first person to undergo a liver transplant operation in Ireland at St Vincent’s University Hospital 30 years ago.

At the reception, ambassador Gray, whose home city is Perth, spoke about the significance of the route the team took to the stadium, where much of the competition took place, and where teams from around the world crossed over the Matagarup bridge and the role the Irish played in apologising to the Aboriginal community.

Colin White, Transplant Team Ireland manager, thanked the ambassador for his warm hospitality on behalf of the team.