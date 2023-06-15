Death notices for Co Carlow

Joseph (Joe) CONNOLLY

150 J.K.L Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Joseph Connolly

150 JKL Avenue, Carlow

June 15th 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Nellie and dear father of Mary, John, Joan, Pat, Jim and Kevin and to his grandson Derek. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Friday evening from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Holy Family Church, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Poor Clare Sisters, Graiguecullen.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Dr Colmán ETCHINGHAM Ballinaguilkey, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and Greystones, Co. Wicklow June 7th 2023 following an illness and while on holiday in Greece. Dr. Colmán (retired Lecturer in Early Irish History at Maynooth University). Sadly missed by his wife Carmel McKenna, brother Fiachra, sister-in-law Geraldine and a wide circle of family, friends and fellow academics. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Caroline BRENNAN (née Carey)

54 Lacken View, Naas, Kildare / Carlow Town, Carlow

Unexpectedly at home. Formerly of Carlow Town, Co. Carlow. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Maura and her brother Tom. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sons Anthony, Andrew and Patrick, daughters Sharon, Siobhán, Michele and Caroline, sisters Jean, Patricia and Fiona, brothers Richard and Michael, sons-in-law Tony, Mark and Corey, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Morgan, Ciara, Teagan, Katie, Danny, Jacob, Lily, Olivia and Alex, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

“May Caroline Rest In Peace”

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral on Saturday with Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

House Private on Saturday Morning Please.

Family flowers only please. Donation, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation Irish Heart Foundation Donate

Patrick (Paddy) Coady

Oldtown, Nurney, Co. Carlow. June 13 2023 (Suddenly) in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Paddy husband of the late Lizzie, sadly missed by his loving children P.J, Kathleen, Dan, Michael and Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland on Friday Morning at 11.oc, followed by Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.