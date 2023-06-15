Decline in supported renters with medical card, ESRI report finds

Michael Bolton

New research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has shown a decline in the amount of renters who hold a medical card.

A decline in medical card coverage among supported-renters was noted, with only 74 per cent holding a medical card in 2021 compared to 87 per cent in 2015.

Less than half of employed supported-renters possess a medical card, despite facing a high risk of poverty and having incomes that qualify them for public housing assistance.

A quarter of private renters with a chronic illness were found to be at risk of poverty, however, the majority lack a medical card. Additionally, over a quarter of older private renters with a chronic illness were noted as not holding a medical card.

The report also found that 65 per cent of older people in supported rental housing reported poor health, in contrast to one-third of older homeowners.

Senior research officer at the ESRI, Brendan Walsh said: “Despite both housing and healthcare supports being integral parts of the social welfare system, a disconnect exists between them.

“Greater synchronisation between housing and health, and policies such as indexing income thresholds for medical cards, would see many vulnerable groups benefitting the most, including employed supported renters and lower-income private renters.”