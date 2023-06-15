Pres students rewarded at prize-giving events

THE annual junior and senior school awards ceremonies were he

THE annual junior and senior school awards ceremonies were held in Presentation College, Carlow recently.

Teacher Martina Owens extended a warm welcome to students and staff for the special occasions, when the school celebrated the many achievements of students throughout the academic year.

Principal Ray Murray emphasised the importance of these occasions in the school community. He stressed the need for students’ willingness to embrace the opportunities in Presentation College. He also said it was an occasion to pay tribute to all the teaching staff for their hard work and commitment.

Awards were presented to students who had distinguished themselves in many categories, including sport, music, Rotary Club, Lions Club, SVP, all-Ireland language Olympiad, information technology, green schools, Pope John Paul II Awards and student council, to name but a few.

The Senior Male Sports Person of the Year Award was presented to sixth-year student Adam Shaw, with Seánie McMahon picking up the junior accolade. Sarah Nolan received the Senior Female Sports Person of the Year Award and Summer Doorley was the recipient at junior level.

Athlete Jack Keating won the International Sports Person Award. Awards were also presented in the following categories: athletics, basketball, Gaelic football, hurling, soccer, camogie and rugby.

Music is a big part of life at The Pres and the recipients of these awards were Marko Majernik and Oisin O’Reilly at senior level and Keeva Delaney at junior.

Jake Baker was a deserving recipient of the Bridín Quinn Award, which honours the sixth-year student who has made meaningful contributions to the life and community of the school.

The Amanda O’Mahony Memorial Award went to sixth-year German student Chantelle Azeta, while the CEIST Award, which honours students who best demonstrate CEIST values and ethos, went to Megan Hosey.

The Student of the Year Award is reserved for third-year and sixth-year students and voted for by staff. Before announcing the winners, Mr Murray revealed the names of the final contenders and the tension mounted until Clare Miller’s name was greeted by rapturous applause for the senior award and similarly with the announcement of Chloe Ryan for the junior award.

The Meitheal leaders and prefects were given special recognition for their work throughout the year and they made several presentations on behalf of the sixth years.

Proceedings for each event concluded with Mr Murray wishing everyone well, especially those who will be sitting the state exams.