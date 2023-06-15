Two Dublin beaches issued with ‘do not swim’ notices

Michael Bolton

Two beaches in north Dublin have been issued with “do not swim” notices over poor water quality.

A warning against swimming at Burrow beach in Sutton, which was issued on Tuesday, remains in place due to an emergency overflow at Mayne Bridge pumping station due to electrical/mechanical failure and discharge to waters.

The beach remains open to the public, but people are asked to respect the “do not swim” notice.

In Balbriggan, a similar notice was issued on Wednesday for Front Strand, which is expected to remain in place for six days.

The notice was issued due to a deterioration in water quality caused by suspected impacts of animals/birds and contamination of urban surface waters discharging into bathing water.