Two men arrested for fraud in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí attached to the DMR East Economic Crime Unit have arrested two men as part of an ongoing investigation into incidents of fraud at a number of retail premises in the DMR East area.

The two men, a man in his 20s and a male juvenile were arrested following the search of a residence in the Tallaght area of Dublin earlier this morning.

A number of documents were also seized by gardaí. The search was assisted by Garda personnel from Cabinteely, Blackrock and Dundrum Stations.

Both males are currently detained at a Garda Station in Dublin under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Investigations are currently ongoing.