WATCH: Shane Bolger talks after lining out for New York against Carlow
Thursday, June 15, 2023
IT was a unique occasion on Saturday when Shane Bolger lined out for New York against the county for which his father Jim is county board chairman. After their loss to Carlow, Shane spoke to Nationalist reporter Kieran Murphy
Carlow County board chairman Jim Bolger with his son Shane after he played for New York against Carlow in the Tailteann Cup Photo: Pat Ahern