Concern over rubbish at much-loved cemetery



The pile of rubbish at St Mary’s Cemetery recently

By Suzanne Pender

VISITORS to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow have been left horrified by an unsightly mound of rubbish now regularly seen as this special place for so many.

In recent weeks, a skip at the cemetery has been removed and replaced by a compost heap for decaying flowers and wreaths. However, the compost heap is attracting additional waste, with wrappings, plastics and black refuse sacks often thrown on top of the compost heap.

“It looks disgusting. It’s not nice for families to come up here to their loved one’s grave and have to see that, when the rest of the cemetery is so well maintained,” said one visitor.

“The skip was very handy for people when they were tidying up and lots of people used it responsibly,” she added.

The Nationalist understands that the area is particularly bad at busy weekends, like the recent June Bank Holiday weekend and over Easter.

Town engineer Barry Knowles confirmed to The Nationalist that the skip has been replaced by a compost heap for gathering withered flowers or wreaths from graves and the skip will not be returning.

“The area is regularly cleaned by our maintenance workers, who keep an eye on it,” said Mr Knowles.

“We would, of course, strongly suggest that people bring home their own waste such as wrappings and plastic holders, as this area is only for withered flowers or wreaths.

“There can be an issue with skips where they can be abused by some with household rubbish, when it isn’t the place for it. We will keep an eye on it,” added Mr Knowles.