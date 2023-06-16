Construction to commence shortly on Carlow social housing projects

Work on significant housing developments in Co Carlow are expected to begin imminently.

Carlow County Council’s Housing officer Brian O’Donovan said work would begin on 48 social houses at Tullowbeg, Tullow before the end of the month in the CHI housing development.

The contractors are BHA Construction who have previously built in Carlow tow and Kilkenny and had a “very good track recork” said Mr O’Donovan, speaking at last week’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Work was separately to commence on another social housing project in Leighlinbridge this weeks.

“It’s good news for the county. 83 units starting in Co Carlow next week,” said Mr O’Donovan.

There was further positive news with 25 houses on the Thomas Traynor Road expected to commence after the builder’s holiday in August. Tendering for 18 houses in Rathvilly was also underway.

Mr O’Donovan said there had been some frustration at the progress of housing projects at the start of the year but developments were now advancing.