Death notices and funeral arrangements

Andrew (Sonny) Doyle

Ullard, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny

Peacefully at his residence in Ullard in the loving care of his family on Friday the 15th of June 2023.

Pre-deceased by his brother Eddie R.I.P. Deeply and sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, children Mary (Moylan), Andy, Bridget (O’ Shea), Katherine (Hogan), Willie, John and Patrick, his sisters Kitty Hayden and Ann Hayden, his brother Patrick, sister in law Catherine, brothers in law, sons in law James, Michael and Tom, daughters in law Nicola, Helen and Viola, his 12 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Graignamanagh (Eircode R95D853) from 3pm on Saturday, 17th of June, concluding with Rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Removal from Sonny’s home on Sunday morning to arrive at Duiske abbey, Graignamanagh, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ullard Cemetery.

House private, please.

May Sonny’s kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace