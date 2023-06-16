Death notices for Co Carlow

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Kelly, New Road, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. (Peacefully) under the care of the Keith Shaw ICU ward St. James Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his son Oisin and his parents Jackie and Kate Kelly, beloved father of Lorcan, so loved by his partner Michelle, sister Catherine, brother Sean, and all his extended family and friends. May Edwards Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements will be Announced Later.