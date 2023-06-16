Death notices for Co Carlow

Friday, June 16, 2023

Edward (Eddie) Kelly
New Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

 

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Kelly, New Road, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. (Peacefully) under the care of the Keith Shaw ICU ward St. James Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his son Oisin and his parents Jackie and Kate Kelly, beloved father of Lorcan, so loved by his partner Michelle, sister Catherine, brother Sean, and all his extended family and friends.

 

May Edwards Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

 

Funeral Arrangements will be Announced Later.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

New mayor O’Neill promises to make town safe and welcoming

Friday, 16/06/23 - 1:49pm

Rathvilly Phoenix Centre set to rise from the ashes

Friday, 16/06/23 - 1:38pm

Concern over rubbish at much-loved cemetery

Friday, 16/06/23 - 12:50pm