Former minister ‘relieved’ after Garda apology for leaked investigation details

PA reporter

A former government minister has expressed relief and satisfaction after receiving a Garda apology over leaks about an investigation related to him.

Pat Carey, a former Fianna Fáil TD, quit as the party’s director of elections amid the fallout from newspaper articles published in 2015 about a Garda probe into claims of child sex abuse involving an unnamed former minister.

Although not named in the reports, Mr Carey said he felt compelled to make a public statement about the allegations in response to speculation about him following their publication. At the time, he said he “absolutely and unconditionally” denied any improper behaviour.

In 2019, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that Mr Carey would not face prosecution in relation to any historical abuse allegations.

The former politician took a case against the Garda, the State and publisher Independent Media. He claimed a breach of privacy and said the reports were based on investigation information leaked from within the Garda.

At the High Court in Dublin on Friday, he received an apology from counsel representing Garda Commissioner Drew Harris as the case was settled.

Mr Carey also received a damages settlement described as “substantial” and will also have his legal costs covered.

“I was subjected to the gravest allegations, my character vilified and my good name destroyed,” he said outside court.

“I welcome the end of the litigation and in particular I welcome the apology from the Garda Commissioner and the vindication evidenced by the payment of substantial damages and my entire costs.

“I was targeted because of my prominent position in public life, but I did not and do not seek special treatment. No citizen should have their fundamental rights violated, as occurred to me.”

He added: “I’m relieved and satisfied the due process has been followed. I hope that lessons will be learned … and something like this doesn’t happen again.”

In a statement, Mediahuis Ireland, publisher of the Irish Independent, said: “We welcome the conclusion of this matter and that the proceedings against the Irish Independent have been struck out.

“In 2015 we published an article on a matter of public interest which was the subject of a garda investigation. It did not identify Mr Carey and was widely followed up by other media outlets who added additional details.

“We subsequently reported the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision in 2019 not to pursue any charges in the matter. We recognise this was a difficult period for Mr Carey.

“We take our duties and obligations as a news publisher very seriously and we will continue to publish articles that are in the public interest in a manner that is appropriate and responsible.

“We note that the Garda Commissioner has made a statement to Mr Carey in relation to the matters for which he, as head of An Garda Síochána, is responsible.”