Garda colleagues and friend gather to mark Sgt Peter McConnon’s retirement

By Elizabeth Lee

SERGEANT Peter McConnon, as crime prevention officer, travelled the length and breadth of counties Carlow and Kilkenny, so it was entirely apt that his retirement party would be held in An Gairdín Beo, a community garden right in the heart of Carlow town.

The measure of Peter’s popularity could be made by the amount of people who attended the party, among them were past and present members of An Garda Síochána, and many key figures who were central to Peter’s long and varied career, including Supt Anthony Farrell, Inspector Walter Kilcullen, who served with him as a peacekeeper in Cyprus, Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer, his fellow crime prevention officer from Co Tipperary, and Detective Inspector Seán O’Meara. Representatives from many organisations, including Jim Bolger from Carlow GAA and John Nolan from the IFA, members of Community Alert groups, Muintir na Tíre, senior citizens’ groups, Bishop Denis Nulty and Fr Tom Little, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and mayor of Carlow cllr Fintan Phelan all attended. Peter’s wife Aisling and children Eabha and Cormac, mother Bridie and other family members were all there for the important occasion.

The party was MCd by Sgt Conor Egan, who paid tribute to Peter’s expertise and in-depth knowledge of his job.

“There are only 25 crime prevention officers in the country and I think it’s fair to say … that Peter’s knowledge and expertise are unrivalled. I know that other CPOs from around the country have contacted him looking for his advice and guidance,” said Sgt Egan.

Peter had a long and varied career with An Garda Síochána and dedicated 32 years of service to the force. A native of Kildare town, his twin passions were playing football and his career in the gardaí. As a young garda he had stints in Tallaght, Naas and Athy before arriving in Carlow. He made many friends in Carlow and was especially close to the late Sgt Joe Ellis, whom Peter considered his mentor.

In 2001, he was promoted to sergeant and was stationed in Castlecomer, and in 2005 he was chosen to go to Cyprus on a peace-keeping mission, which was one of his career highlights.

His hard work and dedication to the force led to his appointment as crime prevention officer in 2014 for the Carlow/Kilkenny division, based in Kilkenny city, where he worked closely with Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes, now retired. Not only did Peter speak in every parish and community hall, encouraging communities to set up text alert systems, he also liaised with the local media, including ***The Nationalist***. His skill at communicating and his love of GAA also led him to commentating on matches on KFM, Kildare’s local radio station.

Sport flows through Peter’s veins, so when he met and married Palatine native Aisling Fennelly, he immersed himself into the local GAA club. His sporting career and involvement with the GAA has opened up a new chapter in his life because, just as the door is closing on his life as a garda, a new one has opened with his appointment as operations manager in the GAA.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell paid tribute to Peter, saying that he felt lucky to work alongside Peter when he started in Carlow Garda Station in 1999.

“I was often with Peter in community halls delivering talks to communities the length and breadth of Co Carlow delivering our organisational message keeping people safe. He would tell me it doesn’t matter if there is five or 500 in the hall. The message will still be the same. And he was right. He was passionate about what he does and that is rare. I wish Peter, Aisling, Eabha and Cormac many happy years together as one chapter closes and new adventures begin.”

It was probably no great surprise that just hours after he retired, Peter, who championed the use of text alerts in the community, reached into the contacts book on his phone and sent a farewell message to his many colleagues, associates and friends.

“It has been a great honour to have served in An Garda Síochána and I have had a very rewarding career. It’s been a career that has afforded me the opportunity to live a wholesome life and to have a home and provide for a family, which I cherish dearly. I do not believe there is any other career that can give you such a grounding for life. I have witnessed and experienced tragic, sad and harrowing incidents and events, but I have also seen joyous and momentous occasions. The thing that I will cherish most is the friendships I have made and memories that will last forever. I have worked with some really wonderful and very professional people, both within the force and outside, whom I am privileged and humbled to have encountered.

“I want to sign off by thanking all my colleagues for their assistance and friendship over the years and to share a thought for those who have gone to their eternal reward, some way before their time.”

***There are more photos of the event in this week’s paper