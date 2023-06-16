Lack of graveyard space ‘a live issue’

By Elizabeth Lee

THE lack of burial spaces in Co Carlow is a “real and live issue” for the council, according to Pádraig O’Gorman, director of services, speaking at a meeting in Bagenalstown last week.

The issue of graveyards being full to capacity was raised by cathaoirlech Tommy Kinsella, who told a municipal district meeting that a family in St Mullins couldn’t bury their loved one in the local cemetery because there was no space available. He asked if a private developer wanted to set up a graveyard, what supports would there be available?

Cllr Andy Gladney noted that single plots cost about €450, while the going rate for a double is €900.

Mr O’Gorman said that the lack of spaces in cemeteries in the county was “a real and live issue” and that the council was in discussion with landowners in certain areas looking for land.

He continued that the council had to strike a balance between what they spent on land and what they would yield from selling plots. Mr O’Gorman continued that community graveyards were self-financing and that he was not aware of any funding streams available to private developers.

One possible solution was for the council to carry out work on existing graveyards that are overgrown or else to buy land in a new area.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said that if the council was going to establish a new graveyard, then they should consider an open-plan style that would have better access for coffins, hearses and people.

When he asked if there are any plans for a crematorium for the county, Mr O’Gorman replied that he was not aware of any planning applications. He concluded that a Columbarium wall, like the one in St Mary’s cemetery, could be replicated as a solution for other graveyards.