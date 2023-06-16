New mayor O’Neill promises to make town safe and welcoming

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S new mayor has vowed to make the town a safe and welcoming place which offers a céad míle fáilte for all.

Fine Gael’s cllr Tom O’Neill was elected mayor of Carlow municipal district yesterday, taking over the role from cllr Fintan Phelan.

The new mayor described it as a “great honour and privilege to be mayor of this great town” and encouraged all to work together to ensure “Carlow goes from strength to strength.”

“I hope to make Carlow town a safe and welcoming place that encourages diversity and inclusiveness, which offers a céad mile failte to everyone,” said cllr O’Neill.

He stated that as mayor he looked forward to seeing the much-anticipated town bus service launch in July, to seeing the €23m URDF project for the town get underway and continue his campaign to secure a blueway for the River Barrow.

“Together we will accomplish great things,” he remarked to fellow councillors and the management team. Cllr O’Neill also thanked his family, many of whom were in the town hall chamber to see cllr O’Neill secure the role of mayor and receive his chain of office.

Cllr O’Neill was proposed by cllr Fergal Browne, who described cllr O’Neill as “a proud townie through and through” who has a great love of the town.

“He is too modest and doesn’t take credit for the enormous amount of work he does,” said cllr Browne, adding that he was like a midwife and delivers on time.

Cllr O’Neill was seconded by cllr Andrea Dalton, who agreed that cllr O’Neill “wasn’t one for blowing his own trumpet” but worked away diligently in the background. “It is my great honour to second him,” she added.

Members congratulated cllr O’Neill across the political divide.

“Although politically I could never support a blue shirt, on a personal level I support you,” smiled cllr Wallace. The People Before Profit councillor recounted how “nice and kind” cllr O’Neill and his family were to her at the last local election count when everyone’s nerves were on edge as the count progressed.

Cllr Wallace, who is due her first child in July, also revealed how at Monday’s county council meeting she “took a tumble” and cllr O’Neill was over to catch her.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described it as a proud day for cllr O’Neill and his family, while cllr John Cassin also wished cllr O’Neill well in the role.

Cllr Fergal Browne was then proposed by cllr Phelan and seconded by cllr Ken Murnane for the position of deputy mayor.

Glowing tributes were also paid to cllr Phelan for his year as mayor. Cllr Phelan described it as an immense honour to serve as mayor of the town, adding “I wouldn’t be here without the support of the people of Carlow.”

Cllr Phelan outlined the many projects secured for the town during the year, including the opening of The Exchange, developments at Hanover Park, the redevelopment of Carlow Town Bus Park, the opening of the café at Duckett’s Grove and stage one of the restoration of the courthouse railings. He also thanked his wife Sinead and family for their support during the year.