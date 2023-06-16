Outgoing cathaoirleach hosts awards night in Tullow 

***Full gallery of photos in next week’s paper

By Elizabeth Lee

COUNCILLOR Charlie Murphy took the opportunity to thank people of Tullow Municipal District for giving their time so generously to the community. As outgoing cathaoirleach, cllr Murphy hosted the awards night in Tullow Rugby Club, when he thanked each of the award-winners personally for their contribution to society.

Brian O’Donovan, acting director of services, introduced the award-winners and also acknowledged their commitment and dedication.

Among the winners were Pat Melay, who has been a member of Carrigduff Residents’ Association for many years and works tirelessly with fellow members of the association. Pat’s love of the area is evident through his years of unwavering dedication and selfless volunteering in his community.

Brendan Dowling also scooped an award in recognition of the work he undertakes voluntarily in Tullow. Brendan is a leading member of Tullow marathon runners and has spent years raising funds for local charities. Brendan’s endless energy and enthusiasm knows no bounds.

Tullow Rugby Club also received a shout of recognition from cllr Murphy for its successful season. The club was also commended on the dedication and encouragement afforded to juveniles.

Three awards winged their way to Rathvilly. Seamus and Mary Cunningham received an award for their long service in volunteering with Rathvilly Foroige Club. Sean and Mary were in Canada and were unable to attend, but they were represented by leaders, a member and parent from the club.

Collette Kelly received an award for her years as treasurer with Rathvilly GAA Club and, while she has retired from the position, she is still a regular on the sidelines at matches.

Peg Kehoe received an award for her involvement in Rathvilly Tidy Towns but was unable to attend.

Cllr Murphy commended all the recipients and expressed his gratitude at the tireless voluntary work undertaken by everyone.