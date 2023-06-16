Rathvilly Phoenix Centre set to rise from the ashes

By Suzanne Pender

A €2 million plan to redevelop the former Phoenix Centre in Rathvilly took a significant step forward this week.

At Monday’s meeting of Carlow Co Council, members voted to proceed with the now named Rathvilly School House Community and Enterprise Centre, when a Part VIII of the Planning and Development Regulations came before members.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue excused himself from the chair for discussions on the matter to avoid any conflict of interest, as he is secretary of Rathvilly community centre committee.

Cllr John Pender sought clarification that the Part VIII in relation to Rathvilly School House Community and Enterprise Centre was “a stand-alone project and had nothing to do with proposals for a public realm plan for Rathvilly.”

“There is a high degree of unrest and concern in relation to the public realm plan and I wish to clarify that what’s before us today is a stand-alone project,” cllr Pender said.

Cllr William Paton agreed that there is “a high degree of concern” in Rathvilly in relation to the public realm plan. He added his belief that plans for Rathvilly School House Community and Enterprise Centre was, however, a separate issue.

However, cllr Paton expressed concern in relation to car parking outside the new-look centre, pointing out that there are two offices proposed within the centre and if two people were working there, that was the quota of car parking outside the centre filled.

“The lack of parking is an issue and I asked is there anything that can be done to improve the number of car parking spaces,” said cllr Paton.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described the idea of bringing a delipidated building back into public use as very positive. He also noted that on cathaoirleach O’Donoghue’s last day in the chair, it was a “really good news story” for his local community.

Director of services Kieran Cullinane stated that along with the project for Rathvilly School House Community and Enterprise Centre, there are two other schemes currently being developed in Rathvilly ‒ the safe routes to school scheme and the public realm plan, all of which were individual projects.

In terms of parking, he pointed out that there is “no controlled parking in Rathvilly” with on-street parking available and a large car park near the graveyard and not too far away.

“In the overall scheme, additional car parking in that area will be considered,” he assured.

Cllr John Murphy referred to the fact that public consultation on the issue of the centre was held “in a bus in the depths of winter,” highlighting the need for such a centre in Rathvilly.

Cllr Pender agreed that “any fair-minded person accepts that the Phoenix Centre needs redevelopment,” but added that there was “clearly a big issue in Rathvilly concerning the public realm plan, but that is for another day.”

The Rathvilly School House Community and Enterprise Centre plan was then proposed by cllr John Murphy, seconded by cllr John McDonald and passed by members.