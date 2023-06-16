St Laserian’s in Carlow gets $60k windfall from US donor

By Elizabeth Lee

AN unexpected windfall of $60,000 from an American/Irish charity will help children with special needs fly high in their playground in Carlow. St Laserian’s NS in Carlow town was donated a cheque for €60,000 from the Rockville Center St Patrick’s Day Committee after the school applied for sponsorship.

It is investing the money in a special swing that’s suitable for wheelchair users, so soon the children will be able to enjoy the sensation of swinging in the air, just like other children.

“This is incredible. The money will pay for the whole project, including the groundwork. It’s a We-Go swing that’s made in the United States and it’s a huge structure. It means that our playground is all-inclusive and our wheelchair users can enjoy it,” explained principal Rachel Dolan.

The application for funding was very comprehensive and, at one point, Rachel and teacher Colleen Scully were interviewed via Zoom by the committee in New York. The school was notified last September that it had been successful in its application.

The school hopes that a representative from the committee will attend the official opening of the swing in September, when the St Laserian’s children can enjoy their playground, thanks to a group of Irish supporters in far-flung New York.