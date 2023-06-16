  • Home >
St Leo’s students honoured at annual awards ceremony

Friday, June 16, 2023

 

Sportsperson of the Year and Nominees
Back row L-R Eva Doyle, Jill Farrell, Niamh Gray.
Front row L-R Méabh Gallagher, Sports person of the Year, Niamh Brophy and Kate McDonald

 

The Young Social Innovators team

 

Green School winners

 

Inclusion and Diversity week organisers were recognised for their great work

 

Meitheal leaders with teacher Laura Dowling

 

Green School winners

 

Student of the year nominees with principal Niamh Broderick

 

 

***More photos in this week’s paper

ST LEO’S College, Carlow celebrated the achievements of all students over the last school year on Friday 26 May. The awards day ceremony acknowledged the tremendous achievements of the girls across the whole spectrum of the school community. Awards Day recognises that the school’s pursuit of excellence is not just confined to academic achievement but also encompasses a whole range of extracurricular activities that makes for a rounded and balanced education.

The ceremony was accompanied by a variety of musical performances, which included the school’s trad group and excerpts from the transition year musical ***Beauty and the Beast***. There were some magnificent solo performances, most notably from Caoimhe Martin, sixth year, who sang a wonderful rendition of ***Thank you for the music*** as part of a closing tribute to retiring teacher Sheila Coady.

During the awards ceremony, presentations were made to students who had achieved excellence in the arenas of sport, music, science, languages, art, mathematics, public speaking, film studies, drama, politics, social justice, the environment and volunteerism. Several students were awarded academic scholarships in recognition of their academic excellence.

Five of the most prestigious awards were presented by principal Niamh Broderick during the concluding part of the ceremony.

St. Leo’s College Legacy Award was presented to Clare Healy, third year, in recognition of her consistent kindness and caring of others.

Sorcha Rooney from sixth year received the CEIST Leadership Award. This accolade reflects strong leadership skills, her generosity of time, diligence and her humility.

The Sports Student of the Year was presented to sixth-year student Niamh Brophy for her involvement in school sport, both as an athlete and a coach and mentor throughout her time in St Leo’s.

The Catherine McAuley Medal was presented to Maria Kelly, sixth year, in recognition of her consistent kindness and empathy for others. This award is always presented to a student who embodies the characteristic spirit of the school’s foundress. Indeed, Maria was praised for her participation in all aspects of school life and her dependability and strong sense of justice.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the Student of the Year trophy to head girl Caoimhe Martin of sixth year. Paying a comprehensive tribute to this worthy student of the year, Ms Broderick recalled that Caoimhe had stood out since her first day in St Leo’s College.

 

