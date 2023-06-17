Borris fair in serious doubt

By Suzanne Pender

SAFETY concerns could put an end to the historic Borris fair.

The traditional 15 August fair has been plunged into serious doubt this year following health and safety concerns highlighted by insurers.

Cllr William Quinn told last week’s meeting of Carlow Co Council that parking is no longer allowed at Factory Cross, Borris, while, for insurance reasons, horses can “no longer be left at the Fairgreen.”

“This might end the fair,” stated cllr Quinn.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed these restrictions are now in place and that the council was liaising with gardaí on the matter.

“There will be contact with the organisers of the fair to see if it can proceed or not,” stated Mr O’Gorman.

However, several councillors pointed out that there weren’t “organisers” of the fair, which is a long-standing and traditional fair which happens spontaneously in Borris every 15 August.

Cllr Fergal Browne recalled that while a senator he had set out to find the origins of Borris fair and its legal standing and discovered it was part of an old charter “granted by some queen or something” that even predated Irish law.

“It’s very, very complicated legally … it might not be as simple as you think, he warned.