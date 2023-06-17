ESB crews responding to lightning-related power outages

James Cox

ESB crews have been responding to a number of lightning-related power outages.

The power cuts are mostly in Western-seaboard counties where the orange warning is in place.

Areas impacted include Salthill, Glenamaddy and Leenane in Galway, Ennistymon in Clare, Birdhill in Co Tipperary and Newcastlewest in Co Limerick.

Customers are also affected in Connacht, the Midwest and the Midlands.

Meanwhile, fire crews remain at the scene of a house fire in north Clare on Saturday afternoon believed to have been started by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm.

Flash flooding and torrential rain is also causing havoc in Tralee in Co Kerry.

A Dunnes Stores supermarket had to close reportedly due to its roof partially collapsing