Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway

Kenneth Fox
Drugs worth €70,000 have been seized by Gardaí in Co Galway.
The discovery was made following the search of a house in Corrandulla yesterday evening.
Cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €10,000 was seized.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region for questioning.
He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.