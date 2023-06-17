  • Home >
Man arrested after seizure of drugs worth €70,000 in Galway

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Kenneth Fox

Drugs worth €70,000 have been seized by Gardaí in Co Galway.

The discovery was made following the search of a house in Corrandulla yesterday evening.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €10,000 was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region for questioning.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

