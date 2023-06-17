Mow area at workhouse burial plot will be in form of Celtic cross

By Suzanne Pender

THE mow area within Carlow’s workhouse burial plot will be increased into a Celtic cross pattern following allegations that wilding the sacred site was “neglectful and disrespectful to those buried there.”

Area engineer Barry Knowles confirmed this week that the council will increase the mow area within the burial plot at Green Road, Carlow. However, a policy of ‘no now’ and allowing the natural flora and fauna to flourish at the workhouse plot will continue across the majority of the site.

The historic graveyard is the final resting place of over 3,000 victims of both The Famine and Carlow workhouse from 1847 to 1928.

Mr Knowles said a central pathway to the monument will be mowed and this will form part of a Celtic cross pattern through the central area of the burial plot.

The matter was raised at a meeting of Carlow Co Council and Carlow municipal district last week, with many councillors expressing their concern with how the plot currently looks.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace called for increased signage at the burial plot and pointed out that the wildflowers were not coming through, with “just grass, not flowers” giving the plot a neglected look.

Speaking broadly about the issue of grass cutting and wilding, Carlow’s climate change co-ordinator Jannette O’Brien accepted that it required “a massive cultural change” from the public and a different way of looking at things.

She stated that wild areas are not abandoned, they are managed, adding that achieving that colourful, natural state is a process, with grasses taking over initially, then taking maybe two or three years for the native, natural flowering to come through.

At last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow municipal district, cllr John Cassin recounted a comment made to him about the workhouse burial plot, that if there were proper pollinators elsewhere in the town there wouldn’t be a need to have the burial plot looking as it is.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that she grew up beside the graveyard and recalls how then it was a beautiful, peaceful place with lilac trees and wildflowers.

“I felt it was a lot more beautiful left in its wilder state,” she said, adding it was, in her opinion, a mistake to “take out the trees and start mowing the grass.”