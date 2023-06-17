Teenager in critical condition following road collision in Co Tyrone

By Claudia Savage, PA

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

The collision involved a black Audi A3 car and a lorry, and occurred on the Eglish Road in Dungannon around 5.30pm on Friday.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following the incident.

Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their inquiries to contact them at Dungannon.