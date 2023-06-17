Tralee hit with flash flooding and torrential rain

Saturday, June 17, 2023

James Cox

Flash flooding and torrential rain is causing havoc in Tralee in Co Kerry.

A Dunnes Stores supermarket had to close reportedly due to its roof partially collapsing, according to the Irish Examiner.

A local councillor said the town’s cinema also had to shut and people had to be evacuated from it.

Two lifeguards were slightly injured in the area of lightening on Banna Beach.

Kerry County Council asked people to take shelter and stay away from beaches and other open spaces due to the ongoing conditions.

Tralee Councillor Cathal Foley described the impact of the downpours.

“Well today around 2.30pm the skies opened, people described it as biblical.

“It was over very quickly, but a tremendous amount of rain fell in a matter of minutes, floods down into the centre of the town in Tralee, and it affected many businesses and residents in the area.”

