Wallace takes maternity leave, PBP co-opts Cahill

By Suzanne Pender

FOR the first time, a sitting Carlow councillor will take maternity leave from the role following the introduction of a new bill last year.

People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace will take six months’ maternity leave from Carlow Co Council beginning on 1 July to 30 December, following the introduction of a new Act in 2022 granting members of local authorities a statutory entitlement to maternity leave.

At last Monday’s meeting of Carlow Co Council, senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy announced cllr Wallace’s intention to take maternity leave and the co-option of People Before Profit party member John Cahill to take her place on the council.

Mr Cahill, from Ballyconnell, Tullow, had previously announced his intention to contest the 2024 local elections in the Tullow Municipal District. His co-option to cllr Wallace’s seat will apply to her positions on both Carlow Co Council and Carlow Municipal District.

Cathaoirleach cllr Brian O’Donoghue described cllr Wallace’s decision as “most welcome”, which drew laughter around the chamber. However, clarifying further, cllr O’Donoghue added: “We don’t have enough female participation in politics” and measures like maternity leave for councillors were not only welcome but “about time”. Cllr O’Donoghue described cllr Wallace’s decision as “brave” and he wished her well.

Cllr William Paton also remarked that it was most welcome that such provision is now allowed for, adding that councillors were entitled to maternity leave. He suggested that “proper paternity leave” should also now be introduced for members.

Cllr Paton proposed the co-option of Mr Cahill to Carlow Co Council, seconded by cllr John Cassin, who also wished cllr Wallace well and looked forward to her return.

“I totally agree with paternity leave as well as maternity leave,” remarked cllr Wallace. “I will be back; I live in the town, so stay on your toes,” she smiled.

Cllr Arthur McDonald wished cllr Wallace well, adding: “We haven’t always seen eye-to-eye.”

However, cllr McDonald described it as “an error” by People Before Profit that a female hadn’t been co-opted to the position, which now leaves just one female member of Carlow Co Council among its 18 members.

“People Before Profit actively promote female participation in politics, then they go and do the exact opposite, and I think that’s a pity,” cllr McDonald remarked.

Mr Cahill’s co-option was then passed by members.

Cllr Wallace was then nominated and seconded to become a member and chairperson of the infrastructure and transport SPC, a position agreed for the People Before Profit councillor among the parties following the 2019 local elections.

Cllr Arthur McDonald questioned the “gender balance commitments” of a council position on the ETB (Education and Training Board) and the consequences, with only one female now in the chamber.

Cllr Wallace remarked that she was “disappointed” by cllr McDonald’s “cheap shot”, adding that “ETB are well aware of the situation, wished me well and it was now an internal matter”.