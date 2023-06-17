Watches, clothing, campervan and truck seized in operation targeting serious crime

James Cox

Watches, designer clothing, €15,740 in cash and a low-loader truck were seized in an operation targeting serious crime in Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí attached to the divisional crime task force conducted a multi-agency search operation targeting serious crime and the sale and supply of controlled drugs in north Dublin at Stockhole Lane, Co Dublin on Friday.

The search was conducted by gardaí from the DMR North divisional crime task force unit with assistance from the DMR North divisional search ream.

It was also carried out in cooperation with regular units from Ballymun and personnel from Fingal County Council, waste enforcement officers were also present at the search.

During the course of the search, a number of watches, designer clothing and handbags was seized, along with €15,740 cash and a campervan and a low-loader truck.

One man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested during the operation for obstruction and has since been released. He will appear before Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 3 on July 7th at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.