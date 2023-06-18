Driver arrested after crash near Carlow/Laois border

By Carmel Hayes

A DRIVER was arrested after a single-vehicle crash close to the Carlow/Laois border last night.

Abbeyleix gardai had to deal with the collision overnight near Ballickmoyler village on the N80.

Emergency personnel, including the fire service, were alerted after the car overturned but thankfully there were no injuries.

Gardaí said this morning that the driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The motorist was brought to Portlaoise Garda Station to give a sample, following the crash on the main road between Stradbally and Carlow. The results will determine whether the driver will be prosecuted.

The road was cleared and reopened this morning.