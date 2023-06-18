Meeting was awash with compliments and lavish praise

By Suzanne Pender

AN All-Ireland soccer win and bringing home the Joe McDonagh Cup gave members of Carlow Co Council plenty of reason to celebrate at the recent council meeting.

Votes of congratulations were passed for the incredible Gaynor Cup winning team, while the wonderful day for Carlow hurlers in Croke Park was also honoured.

“I’d like to pass a vote of congratulations with Carlow Juvenile District League and the girls who were winners of the Gaynor Cup, the equivalent of an All-Ireland, at the weekend in Limerick,” said cllr John Cassin.

“To Alan Smith and his backroom team, congratulations on a fantastic job,” he continued, adding that the council should give the team a reception, given the huge accolade it was.

Cllr Cassin also paid tribute to the hurlers winning the Joe McDonagh Cup in Croke Park and all involved in the successful homecoming.

Cllr John McDonald also congratulated the Gaynor Cup team and paid tribute to Carlow hurlers and footballers, who beat New York the previous weekend. “We’re into unknown territory now with our hurlers against Dublin and footballers off to Antrim at the weekend,” he added.

Cllr McDonald also thanked town engineer Barry Knowles and his team for the homecoming reception.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace paid tribute to Winnie Lyons, who retired from the catering staff of Carlow College following an incredible 70 years and wished her well in her retirement. She also wished local singer-songwriter Justin Kelly well with the release of his debut album.

Cllr Willie Quinn also paid tribute to Carlow hurlers, adding that it was with great pride that he could say he coached #6 and #9 on the winning team for 13 years at underage level.

Cllr Quinn added that he also became a grandfather for the first time on the weekend of Carlow’s great Joe McDonagh Cup win.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also paid tribute to the Gaynor Cup winning team, adding that it should also be noted that Ciara Middleton had won the golden boot for best player at the tournament.