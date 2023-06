News quiz of the week Did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz to see how well you stack up against other breakingnews.ie readers

Conor McGregor made global headlines this week after a US basketball mascot ended up in hospital following a punch from the MMA star. But what team did the mascot represent?

Aslan singer Christy Dignam died on Tuesday after a long illness. Born in 1960, what year did the musician form Aslan with fellow Dubliners Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness and Alan Downey?

Data centres are using a growing amount of Ireland’s energy supply, figures published this week revealed. By how much did the electricity usage of data centres increase between 2021 and 2022?

Retained firefighters continued their industrial action this week over pay and conditions. What did an opposition TD supporting the firefighters hand over to Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien during a Dáil debate on Thursday?

Two beaches in Dublin were issued with “do not swim” notices this week over poor water quality. Which beaches?

A consumer group in Italy this week called for a strike over the price of a staple food in the country, which has soared by more than twice the rate of inflation. Which food?

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson quit as an MP this week ahead of a damning report over lockdown parties in Downing Street. But what archaic title was he given in order to resign from the UK’s House of Commons?

Double Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson died on Thursday aged 87. The Londoner gave up acting in the 1990s to pursue a new career as a….?

