Outgoing chair reflects on significant year

By Suzanne Pender

IN the space of two weeks, cllr Brian O’Donoghue received two significant pieces of jewellery – the chain of office as cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council and a wedding ring following his marriage to Miriam.

“It would be remiss of me not to say that the smaller piece of jewellery was the more significant,” smiled cllr O’Donoghue at last Monday’s AGM of Carlow Co Council.

Cllr O’Donoghue reflected on a very significant year for him as he signed off as council chair, adding that it was “the greatest honour a Carlow person can have” to be chairperson and to represent the county.

“I wasn’t good enough at football, but the jersey I got to wear was this chain of office and I consider it a huge badge of honour and an absolute privilege,” he stated.

Cllr O’Donoghue thanked his wife Miriam, his family, community and the staff of the council for their help, guidance and support during his year as chairperson.

Cllr O’Donoghue reflected that while he hadn’t set any ambitions or goals at the start of his year as cathaoirleach, his focus had been on securing planning permission for Rathvilly School House Community and Enterprise Centre. He expressed his pride at getting the project “over the line today” and spoke of the hard-working 13-person Rathvilly Community Centre committee. “The work that goes on there is incredible from passionate, proud Rathvilly people,” he said.

“The job now is to go, keep it moving and, hopefully, that will result in €2m funding.”

Tributes were paid to cllr O’Donoghue by all councillors, who described him as a tremendous ambassador for Carlow.

Cllr Michael Doran spoke of the connection Brian had with the people of Carlow, enhanced by his “sense of wit and humour.”

Cllr William Paton also spoke of the pride felt by Brian’s family, constituents and party for his year in office, adding that he had “put his heart and soul into the role.”

“At times, you did go a little bit native and I thought you were a member of the executive on one or two occasions,” quipped cllr Paton, to cllr O’Donoghue’s amusement.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described cllr O’Donoghue as a fantastic representative for the people of Carlow at home and abroad, while several members spoke of cllr O’Donoghue’s energy and hard work during the year.

Interim chief executive Michael Rainey thanked Brian for his hard work during a very productive year and spoke of his collaboration and support on a number of important projects for Carlow, including engagement with Enterprise Ireland and the IDA.