PHOTOS -Carlow Arts Festival

Sunday, June 18, 2023

The launch of Artworks 2023 titled ‘Remembering the Future’ in took place in Visual, Carlow. Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

At the launch of Artworks 2023 titled ‘Remembering the Future’

Aine Forde, Andrea Dalton and Zoe O’Broin

Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor TD, Niamh Lunny and Chris Chapman were pictured at the launch of Artworks 2023 t

Adele Kidd, Serena Kitt, Mette Roche and Bonny Kavanagh

Camille Russeau views the art on show at the launch of Artworks 2023

Derek Blanche, cllr Fintan Phelan, Pat Delaney and Niall Scully

Emma Lucy O’Brien (CEO and Artistic Director) and Brid de Roiste 

Clare Breen and Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor TD

Kathleen O’Regan and her daughter Holly pictured on the ‘Scavenger Hunt’ in Visual 

Alannah Donaldson enjoys an ice cream during Cruinniú na nÓg in Carlow College

Having fun during the Samba Drumming class in the Cruinniú na nÓg tent in Carlow College

Aukse Briaukite has her face painted by Ellen Frazer during the Carlow Arts festival 

Katie Duffy, Isabel Castles, Ava Wall and Amelia Duffy from Rathvilly NS who took part in the Carnival of Collective Joy 

The Carnival of Collective Joy makes its way up the avenue in the Carlow College during the Carlow Arts Festival

It was a chilled out atmosphere during the Carlow Arts festival

Jude Ashbourner checks out the skull of an animal during the ‘Big Dig’ at the Carlow County Museum

Children pictured on the ‘Big Dig’ at the Carlow County Museum. 

Eddie Lyons with his son Mason

Kieran Comerford with his daughter Hazel

Pictured during the Carlow Arts Festival were Eimear and Róise Ni Bhraonain and Alan O’Reilly

Members of the County Carlow Youth Theatre who performed ‘Soapbox’ a collective musings and monologues on what’s bothering them

Members of the County Carlow Youth Theatre get ready for their performance of ‘Soapbox’ 

Parents and children pictured at the ‘thank You’ table as part of the Roots project

