What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, June 18, 2023

By PA Reporter

Sunday’s front pages cover a range of stories from President Michael D Higgins warning of Ireland getting to close to NATO to SIPO ruling against investigating Damien English.

The Business Post lead on an interview with President Michael D Higgins who said Ireland is ‘playing with fire’ becoming more aligned with NATO.

The Sunday Independent lead with the Standards In Public Office Commission (SIPO) declining to investigate Damien English over an incorrect planning application.

Meanwhile, in the UK Boris Johnson and partygate continue to take a large chunk of the focus of the nation’s papers.

The Observer reports allies of Rishi Sunak have dismissed Mr Johnson as “just an ex-MP” in the wake of the privileges committee’s report into partygate.

Staying with partygate, the Sunday Mirror leads with footage emerging from one of the lockdown-busting events.

A member of the privileges committee is also facing an investigation over a “lockdown-busting drinks party for his wife”, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph says a Cabinet Office inquiry found senior civil servant Sue Gray breached impartiality rules.

The Sunday Express leads with senior Tories calling on MPs to move on from Mr Johnson and focus on the economy.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times carries the Prince of Wales launching a project aimed at ending homelessness.

Sunday People reports Jane McDonald is in line to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice.

And the Daily Star Sunday says a mum remembered being abducted by aliens after going to therapy.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Over 2,000 Gardaí assaulted while on duty in the past seven years

Sunday, 18/06/23 - 11:53am

Three people taken to hospital in Meath after assault at Slane concert

Sunday, 18/06/23 - 11:07am

News quiz: Which mascot did Conor McGregor punch?

Sunday, 18/06/23 - 9:14am