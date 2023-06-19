  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Appeal for information after garda injured in Donegal collision

Appeal for information after garda injured in Donegal collision

Monday, June 19, 2023

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision at Tullygallan in Donegal town on Friday.

The collision involving a Garda motorbike and a car took place at around 3.30pm, involving a car and a Garda motorcycle.

The Garda motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was injured in the collision and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda station on 074-974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Higgins apologises to academic for ‘throwaway’ remark about damehood

Monday, 19/06/23 - 1:51pm

Hundreds attend funeral for mother of four killed by train

Monday, 19/06/23 - 1:31pm

Liam Brady announces retirement as RTÉ pundit

Monday, 19/06/23 - 1:27pm