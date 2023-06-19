Carlow TD also in the dark over communication on refugees’ accommodation

DEPUTY Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said communication on accommodation for refugees has been unacceptable and she, too, has been left in the dark.

The Carlow TD made the comments recently to a Dáil committee of officials in the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, including the international protection office, who is responsible for accommodating for refugees.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor highlighted issues with communication, the accommodation system and standards applied.

“The communication has been unacceptable. There is some accommodation that is not fit for purpose. I question how often it is assessed and who goes to check it. I know of people accommodating people who have not been paid.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said communication with Oireachtas members “is not great there either.”

“Where I live, I have heard rumours recently about what will happen in my area of Carlow-Kilkenny. I have to say that I am sorry and that I am not aware of it. I feel that is unacceptable.”

She said: “I firmly believe that we all need to work together. That is what we are here to do. We are here to work together and help in any way we can. However, it is not easy when we are trying to find information.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said it was good to hear from officials that they would buy land to build modular homes and she had no doubt they were working hard dealing with an unprecedented challenge. However, the deputy criticised how they went about their work.

“The problem is what you do and how you do it. I know of one area with a lot of houses where there is one entrance and one exit. There are places about which I have to question who is making the decisions. It is not us and them.”

She added: “If we see calls on our areas that are not ‒ no one knows an area better than themselves ‒ suitable or not fit for purpose, we will say so.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor and other members heard that the Department of An Taoiseach is currently working on community engagement projects to address issues and it had gone out to tender for a communications firm.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor regretted that this had not already been done and felt the situation would have been better if there had been much more community engagement to date.