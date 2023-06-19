Coffee morning for older persons in Carlow town

CARLOW Older Persons Forum will hold a coffee morning on Tuesday 27 June at An Gairdín Beo.

The forum was officially launched in 2015 as representing the voice of older persons in Carlow town and county. It strives to ensure that older persons’ views, needs and human rights are both respected and afforded the importance that they deserve.

Members sit on committees and structures locally and nationally, ensuring a voice for older persons. Positive ageing week is an Age Action initiative to promote the agency of older people and to celebrate the contributions they make to families, workplaces, communities, and society as a whole.

Carlow Older Persons Forum will organise events for older people during October and they are asking for your views on this. People are invited to a coffee morning on 27 June between 10am and 1pm at An Gairdín Beo, Dublin Road. There will be tea, coffee and a light lunch served to all who attend. Contact Joe Butler, chairperson, Carlow Older Persons Forum for more information on 085 8505549 or email [email protected].

Carlow Older Persons Forum is supported by Carlow County Development Partnership and SIPTU. This event is also supported by the Carlow Co Council Age Friendly office, linked to Age Friendly Ireland. Age Friendly programmes work to create the kinds of communities in which older people live autonomous, independent and valued lives.