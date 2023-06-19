Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Molly Cusack (née White)

Minvaud Upper, Clonmore, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and formerly of Buckingham, UK

17th June 2023, suddenly, but peacefully, in the loving care of all at Signa Care Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow. Predeceased by her loving husband Paul Cusack. Sadly missed by her loving family, Paula, Trish, Sharon and Colin, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Rhian, Sharon’s partner Damien, grandchildren Adam, Kylie and Charlie, great-grandchildren William and Annabelle, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Molly Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Tuesday evening, 20th June, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Wayside, Clonmore, on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross at 2pm.

Gerard Bolger

Rathanna, Knockroe, Carlow / Wexford

Suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home Borris from 4pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

Funeral to arrive at St Fortchern’s Church Rathanna for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.