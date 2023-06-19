Deloitte to expand Cork workforce with 300 new jobs

Muireann Duffy

Deloitte has announced plans to double its workforce in Cork within three years with the addition of 300 new roles.

The firm said the expansion will be across all business lines, including audit & assurance, tax & legal, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory.

The roles will range from experienced hires to graduate roles, the majority of the which will be based in their newly establish technology and analytics hub.

Deloitte Ireland chief executive Harry Goddard said the expanding need for digital, technology and analysis consulting is a common thread in the company’s growth nationally.

“Not only are we recruiting to meet this demand, we also believe it is an opportune time to further our commitment to building our existing presence in Cork,” he added.

“Our clients in the Munster region develop, manufacture, and sell their products and services throughout the world, and Deloitte’s investment here is a logical step for our business to support those clients in that journey.

“We now have 12 partners based in Cork, working locally, nationally and internationally,” Mr Goddard said.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney welcomed the announcement, adding it is a “real boost and vote of confidence in Cork, our economy and Ireland’s future”.