€550,000 to be spent on Bagenalstown centre

By Elizabeth Lee

THE sum of €550,000 will be poured into developing walkways between Bachelor’s Walk and Market Square in Bagenalstown, which will feature street furniture, landscaping and improved accessibility in the area.

The project is part of the Public Realm programme, which aims to upgrade areas in towns that are commonly used as gathering areas or have attractive features that would lend themselves to being a focal point.

Senior architect with Carlow Co Council Conor Moriarty outlined plans for Bagenalstown at the June meeting of the local municipal district. He said that the plan was to improve and upgrade footpaths and ramps along Bachelor’s Walk and Market Square, complete with an outdoor seating area and landscaping.

Cllr Andy Gladney asked about how to keep the area free from vandalism and if CCTV could be installed. He added that the CCTV system that was installed in McGrath Park was not in use because it wasn’t turned on six years after installation.

Cllr Michael Doran asked about maintenance of the area, especially the planting, while cllr Arthur McDonald said that he wanted a seat in memory of late councillor Enda Nolan to be installed.

Mr Moriarty said that the design and the planting would need minimal maintenance, while improved lighting in the area could prevent anti-social behaviour.

The councillors heard that the designs were being finalized, while some consultancy work would be needed in relation to the environment.