Former Limerick mayor claims masked gangs on e-scooters intimidating locals

Olivia Kelleher

Former Limerick mayor, Cllr Daniel Butler, has claimed “gangs” of mask-wearing individuals riding electric scooters around the city are “intimidating” locals while “ignoring the rules of the road”.

E-bikes which can travel speeds in excess of 25kph need to be registered taxed and insured in Ireland. However, Cllr Butler told Newstalk Breakfast that people using motorised scooters often travel faster than the speed limit and overtake vehicles going 50km or 60km an hour.

“What we’re seeing is them going around in gangs, ignoring the rules of the road, going against traffic, going across traffic, up on the footpath at high speeds, and with their faces covered as well.

“It seems to be a phenomenon since Covid that we have these groups of individuals that can go around on e-bikes, with their face covered.

“Anybody that comes across it would be very intimidated when they see groups of mainly young men with their faces completely covered in the middle of summer.

“It is for only one particular purpose and that is to hide their faces for whatever they may be up to, which is normally, at the very minimum, antisocial behaviour.

“Face coverings for religious purposes obviously should be permitted, or for medical purposes, but outside of that, why are these individuals covering up their faces?”

Cllr Butler said further regulation is needed in relation to e-bikes.

“I would expect that any bikes that are going past these speeds – the requirement is they are taxed and insured. That means the gardaí should be empowered to be able to see them immediately.”

He added that there needs to be regulation around the sale of e-bikes to ensure they are used responsibly.