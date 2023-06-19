Higgins apologises to academic for ‘throwaway’ remark about damehood

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The President has apologised to an academic who is chairing an upcoming security forum for “a throwaway remark” he made during a newspaper interview.

In the interview with the Sunday Business Post, Michael D Higgins had criticised the line-up of those invited to speak at the forum, stating the speakers were comprised of “the admirals, the generals, the air force, the rest of it”.

Mr Higgins had also referred to Professor Dame Louise Richardson, the chairwoman of the upcoming Consultative Forum on International Security Policy, as a person with a “very large letter DBE” (Dame of the British Empire) after her name.

During the interview, the President warned about moving away from Ireland’s traditional policy of “positive neutrality”.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for Mr Higgins said he had meant no offence.

The statement said: “We are happy to clarify that the President made the comment to which you refer, over the course of a long interview, while he was looking at a copy of the programme for the forum and was referring casually to the fact that almost every reference to Professor Richardson in the programme was in a bold typeface with, however, DBE in capital letters after her name.

“Indeed, the President’s exact words were ‘a very large letter DBE’.

“The President intended no offence by such a casual remark.

“He apologises for any offence which he may have inadvertently caused to Professor Richardson by what was a throwaway remark.”

Dame Louise Richardson after the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in December. Photo: PA.

The statement continued: “As a political scientist and sociologist the President is familiar with Professor Richardson’s work.

“He has too, with others, an appreciation for the initiatives for which Professor Richardson was awarded her DBE, in attracting more undergraduates from non-traditional or deprived backgrounds to Oxford University.”

Dame Louise, Oxford’s first woman vice-chancellor, was recognised in the UK’s 2022 birthday honours for services to higher education.

President Higgins had said in the weekend interview that Ireland is currently in a dangerous period of “drift” in its foreign policy.

“The most dangerous moment in the articulation of foreign policy and its practice, since the origin of diplomacy, has been when you’re drifting and not knowing what you’re doing.” he said.

The Government’s consultative forum on international security will examine Ireland’s current international partnerships in the area of peace and security. It will also facilitate discussion on the long-standing policy of military neutrality.

As President, Mr Higgins is the supreme commander of the Defence Forces but, by convention, presidents typically refrain from direct criticism of the government.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said it would be a fundamental mistake for Ireland not to examine its security and defence policies. Photo: Damien Storan/PA.

In a statement on Sunday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said it would be a fundamental mistake for Ireland not to examine its security and defence policies.

The forum starts later this week and will be held in Cork on June 22nd, Galway on June 23rd and Dublin on June 25th and 27th.