Liam Brady announces retirement as RTÉ pundit

Michael Bolton

Liam Brady has announced he will be stepping down as a pundit on RTÉ after Monday’s European Championship qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Gilbalter.

Brady has been a part of RTÉ’s punditry team for 25 years, with his partnership with Eamon Dunphy and John Giles, under the stewardship of the late Bill O’Herlihy, was widely considered the golden age of punditry.

The 1998 World Cup marked his first major tournament with the State broadcaster.

Speaking of his decision, Brady said: “In 1990, I retired as a player at the age of 34. In 2016, I retired from my position in the Arsenal Academy, and now I’m announcing my retirement from tv punditry with RTÉ Sport.

“I have had the most amazing time working on RTE’s football coverage over the last 25 years and it is now fitting that I draw it to a close.

“I started with the World Cup in 1998 with my great friends Eamon, John and Bill. We had great fun together in between the arguments.

“There are many highlights, Zidane and France in 1998, Manchester United in 1999 and Liverpool’s miracle in 2005. At half-time my tip AC Milan looked comfortable, but that is the beauty of sporting comebacks.

“I fondly remember the commentary box in Paris with George Hamilton when my beloved Arsenal were one-nil up against Barcelona. Henrik Larson came on and changed the game. I also remember fondly the emergence of a brilliant Barcelona led by this new coach Pep Guardiola with some young kids called Messi, Xavi and Iniesta.

“I’m going to miss the guys I played with and then worked with, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton and Jim Beglin. Didi Hamann has become a great friend and the new guys Richard Sadlier, Kevin Doyle, Damien Duff and Shay Given. I will also miss all the presenters who asked the questions and the people behind the scenes.”

Brady concluded: “It was a pleasure to work with them and RTÉ.”

Coverage of Ireland v Gibraltar will begin on RTÉ Two at 7pm, with kick-off at 7.45pm.