Nurse took drugs from hospital storage cabinet for personal use

High Court reporter

A nurse who had developed an addiction and removed controlled drugs for personal use from a cabinet in the hospital she worked in has been found guilty of professional misconduct.

On Monday, High Court President Mr Justice David Barniville confirmed a decision of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) that she be censured in writing and that conditions be attached to her registration.

The court heard she admitted to removing the drugs from the storage cabinet on four dates in May 2018.

As a result of a complaint from the hospital’s director of nursing and, following an inquiry, the NMBI decided to censure her and attached conditions that she abstain from alcohol and any non-prescription medicines for two years and that she attend a physician every three months for drug and alcohol tests.

She must also inform her employer and any prospective employment of the decision.

She is not named by order of the court due to sensitive medical issues.

The nursing board inquiry was also conducted in private.

Mr Justice Barniville said the nurse had developed an addiction for which she was treated, and she continued to receive treatment.

She had abstained for a number of years now, he said.

The NMBI had decided the appropriate sanction was a censure in writing with conditions attached for both professional misconduct and noncompliance with the code of professional conduct for nurses.

It had decided that, due to hardship, a fine of €1,000 imposed by the fitness to practice committee which held the inquiry, should be omitted.

The judge said it seemed to him the decision of the NMBI was entirely reasonable and he had no hesitation in confirming the decision.