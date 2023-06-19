Rural Carlow property boasts spacious elegeance

DNG McCormack Properties are presenting a wonderful 4/5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Carlow detached home on a c. 0.6 acre site to the market at Ballynunnery, Rathoe. Finished to an extremely high standard, the family dwelling extending to c.265m² of spacious elegance. Located in an enviable setting not far from Carlow town.

You will be immediately struck by the attractive finish of the property that is set back from the road by a large driveway with a beautiful stone entrance through wrought iron gates. Notable highlights include a top quality fitted kitchen with a utility island, exceptional quality flooring throughout and modern sanitary ware.

Externally this home is equally as attractive, through electric wrought iron gates there is a generous pebbled drive way, beautiful manicured lawns and the cherry on top is the exquisite patio area off the living room which boasts stone fire pit and a pizza oven and would be a perfect area to entertain guests. The entire property is bound by fence and hedging and not overlooked. To the rear we find a 45ft x 30ft steel shed and yard which is separated from the garden by a fence. Price: €525,000. BER: B2. More information here.