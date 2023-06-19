Thunder and rain warning issued for 15 counties

Muireann Duffy

Much of the country will be covered by another weather warning as stormy condition continue.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms and rain will take effect at midday on Monday, laying until 10pm.

The alert covers 15 counties in the Republic: Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway and Roscommon.

A similar warning has also been issued by the UK Met Office for Northern Ireland, lasting from 1pm to 8pm on Monday.

Met Éireann has warned that impacted areas will experience heavy showers with thunderstorms likely.

There will also be a chance of spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions in parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to low 20s for the remainder of the week, but conditions will remain unsettled to the weekend.