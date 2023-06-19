Wellness day in St Catherine’s, Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

AN SOS Wellness Day takes place in St Catherine’s Community Service Centre, Carlow on Thursday 22 June from 9.30am to 2pm. The event will be hosted by Carlow Social Prescribing Service and St Catherine’s.

The SOS wellness workshop is a day to take time out for yourself and learn a wide range of practical tips, tools and techniques for use in everyday life to improve your own wellness. Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided on the day.

This is a free event and places can be booked on https://tinyurl.com/WWCSP23.

For more information, contact Anne at Carlow Social Prescribing Service on 086 4147511.