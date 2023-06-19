What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday, June 19, 2023

Debate over Ireland’s neutrality, medicine shortages and a win for Leona Maguire are covered across Monday’s front pages.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both lead on reaction to comments made by President Michael D Higgins over the weekend regarding the State’s neutrality.

Meanwhile, The Echo reports plans to redevelop the Cork docklands will provide a housing boost for the city.

The Irish Independent carries an image of Leona Maguire after she won the Meijer LPGA Classic, while the paper’s lead story reads: ‘Bill shock on way for thousands as electricity discounts expire’.

The Irish Daily Mail covers calls to ‘give chemists power to change medicines’ amid shortages of some products, while the Irish Daily Mirror‘s headline reads: ‘Toll of terror for Ireland’s women’, reporting the number of girls and women murdered in Ireland has almost doubled in a year.

Finally, ahead of Ireland’s Euro qualifer against Gibraltar, the Irish Daily Star carries a farewell to Liam Brady, with Monday’s fixture marking his final appearance as an RTÉ pundit.

In Britain, the mortgage crisis and the continuing fallout from partygate dominate the newspaper front pages.

The Daily Mail and the i look at the mortgage crisis with experts urging the Bank of England to pause interest rate hikes to help struggling households.

The Daily Express also focuses on the mortgage crisis with the UK treasury warning home loan help is “dangerous”.

The Daily Mirror and The Guardian lead with police examining the footage of Conservative Party staff dancing at a party during lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Metro focuses on the apology of cabinet member Michael Gove, who said the partying was “indefensible” and “completely out of order”.

The Times reports British citizens will get first priority for public housing in a plan being considered by MPs due to concerns over migration.

The Independent reveals more than 30 patients are pursuing legal action against a group of children’s mental health hospitals.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Sir Keir Starmer’s election promise to reverse the ban on offshore wind farms to help hit net-zero targets.

The Financial Times reports AstraZeneca have drafted plans to list the company in Hong Kong, rather than China, to help shield the company from geopolitical tensions.

And the Daily Star says brewers have been accused of cutting alcohol levels to save money in what the paper called the “great beer robbery”.

